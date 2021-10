This tank dress goes MOD with a contrast band at the waist that descends to a leggy slit, revealing a second skirt underneath. Scoopneck Sleeveless Pullover style Piping trim Slit front Rayon/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 57" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Contemporary > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. BCBGMAXAZRIA. Color: Sangria. Size: XS.