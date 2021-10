Funny sloth yoga just slow down let that shit go design for all children, women and men who practice yoga types such as aerial yoga or acro yoga and love sloths! The partner look gift idea for family and friends. On the design you can see a sloth meditating in the lotus. A beautiful mandala can be seen in the background. The gift for all sloth lovers and sloth friends. Namaste! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem