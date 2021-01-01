Design: Featuring multiple pockets with room for sunglasses, a 13-inch laptop, and a water bottle, the insert is a smart and luxurious way to stay organized. The microsuede construction wipes clean in case of unexpected messes. quality Made in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, a country where artisans have produced quality leather goods since the 15th century. Sustainability We chose a polyurethane microsuede for its durability. Our product team is currently hunting for a more sustainable option with the same properties. | Women's Small Tote Organization Insert Bag in Blush Pink | Microsuede by Cuyana