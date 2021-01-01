We've spent over 20 years perfecting our original Crusher Long Sleeve Tee, and its laid-back style has the staying power to prove it. Washed for everyday softness, this customer favorite features classic art and barely skims the body for a look that's as easygoing as you are. Classic Fit. Barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette.70% Cotton/30% PolyesterGarment washed for softness. Slight waist shape, rib at neck, and self-fabric taping from shoulder to shoulder. Printed graphic. Do what you love. Love what you do.Â® locker patch and Jake printed at back neck | Life is Good Women's Smile, It's Hockey Season Long Sleeve Vintage Crusher T-Shirt in Heather Grey Size 3XL | Cotton Blend