Womens Smock Dress With Frill Hem In Ditsy Floral Print - blue - 0 - This universally flattering midi dress will leave you wanting more, thanks to the length of the dress sitting midway between the knee and ankle. A perfect option for a date-night outfit or a summer's day, this midi dress provides the right balance between modest and sexy as it allows for extra coverage without compromising style. Pair this mid-length dress with sandals or sneakers for the ultimate go-to outfit this season and every season.Style: Skater DressDesign: FloralFabric: WovenLength: Midi