Women's babydoll dress for soft and breathable comfort. Smocked tube top offers a snug fit. Knee-length babydoll dress with cutout at back creates playful look. Back tie accent helps you find an easy, secure fit. Comes with removable straps for a second way to wear. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Size: XXL. Color: Coral Plaid. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.