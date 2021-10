Give your curves every advantage in these Hanes Premium Seamless Smoothing Hi-Cuts. The wide toning waistband looks as seamless as it feels under clothes. Perfect for wearing under a dress or your favorite high-waisted pants for added coverage, the hi-cut style flatters your legs—giving them a longer, leaner look. The super soft and 4-way stretch fabric gently hugs your curves for a custom fit. Size: 6. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.