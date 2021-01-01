Women's SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Lace Wirefree Bra, Style G199

Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra (G199). Enjoy freedom of movement and gentle support in this wireless t-shirt bra. Features adjustable straps and seamless sides for a smoother appearance under your tops and dresses. Made of polyester, nylon, spandex and polyurethane. Wireless contour/t-shirt cups are lightly padded for smooth coverage, and have lining with pockets for removable padding, not included. Flexible foam cups provide a more custom, natural shape. ComfortFlex Fit stretch fabric provides a flexible fit that shapes to fit you. Fuller coverage cups, sides and back for a smoother look under clothes. SmoothTec underband keeps fit close to the body and lends smooth support. Center - tall, with a V-neckline and sewn-on elastic outlining the upper cup edge for fit. Seamless sides and back have sewn-on elastic at top and a stretch underband for a custom fit. Non-stretch, center-pull straps at front. Exposed elastic straps at back adjust with plastic hardware. Tagless for comfort. Coated metal hook-and-eye closure at center back. See Fitter's Comments below for hook count.