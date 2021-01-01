KODIAK Women's Sneaker, Cashew, 5 M US

CLASSIC MID TOP. Constructed with a canvas upper and premium leather details, this mid-top shoe hits above the ankle for a classic look. A breathable, lightweight upper offers flexibility and comfort with effortless style and unlimited versatility. LACE-UP STYLE. With premium quad-row stitching and hex eyelet detail, these sneakers are as polished as they are practical. Two (2) pairs of laces​ included. LIGHTWEIGHT LINING. This sneaker features a summer-weight cotton lining​​, offering breathable comfort in warmer months. DURABLE TREAD. The rubber outsole flexes effortlessly to keep you feeling great, providing durability and flexibility on the street or off the beaten path. KODIAK QUALITY. Our women's collections include sneakers and boots that provide fashion and function, made with quality materials for lasting durability and style, season after season.