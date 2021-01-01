Vionic Women's Sneakers CHRRY - Cherry & White Nana Suede Sneaker - Women

Cherry & White Nana Suede Sneaker - Women. Strides will be renewed and stylish in these suede sneakers boasting an array of footwear technologies designed for a supportive and comfortable fit.Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.FeaturesComes with a second pair of tonal lacesVio-Motion SupportTM FeaturesDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentFull-contact footbed hugs arch and evenly distributes pressure along your footEnhanced ball-of-foot cushioning; contours to your forefoot to relieve stressPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balanceProduct Details1 '' heelLace-upLeather / Man-made upperMan-made liningEVA footbedRubber soleImported