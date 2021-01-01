Vionic Women's Sneakers DSTCD - Dark Pink Breilyn Suede Sneaker - Women

Dark Pink Breilyn Suede Sneaker - Women. Strides will be renewed and stylish in these suede sneakers boasting an array of footwear technologies designed for a supportive and comfortable fit. Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.Advanced Motion SystemTM FeaturesBreathable, lightweight upperFlexible stabilizing cushioned solePodiatrist-designed supportive Orthaheel orthotic insertProduct Details1.5'' heelLace-up closureLeather / Man-made upperBreathable textile liningRemovable EVA orthotic insertDurable rubber soleImported