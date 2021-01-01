Sperry Top-Sider Women's Sneakers BLACK - Black Leopard Crest Vibe Hi-Top Sneaker - Women

Black Leopard Crest Vibe Hi-Top Sneaker - Women. A city-ready take on a classic style, these hi-top sneakers flaunt a fierce, monochrome leopard design and fluffy faux fur lining for equal parts comfort and style. A non-marking, traction rubber sole keeps them suitable for both above and below deck wear.FeaturesOriginal Razor-Cut Wave-SipingTM provides ultimate no-slip tractionProduct Details1'' platformBarrel lace / side-zip closureMemory foam insoleCanvas upperTextile liningNon-marking traction rubber soleImported