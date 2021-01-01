TRAQ by Alegria Women's Sneakers Rose - Rose Gold Qarma Sneaker - Women

Rose Gold Qarma Sneaker - Women. Upgrade your sneaker style with this breathable mesh pair featuring cushioned arch support and shock-absorbing soles for comfortably supported strides. Q-Chip smart shoe technology wirelessly sends step data to your phone app for real-time tracking of fitness goals.FeaturesFeatures an embedded smart Q-Chip pedometer that accurately counts each and every stepNo charging required for the life of the shoeConnect to the Alegria TRAQTM smartphone app to personalize, easily set goals, and track progress on a daily, weekly and monthly basisNo GPS, just Bluetooth connectivityRemovable Alegria footbedSlip-resistant, dual-density polyurethane outsole supporting increased arch support, balanced weight distribution and enhanced shock absorptionDream KnitTM upperLycra lining for flexibilityProduct Details1'' heelLace upMesh upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported