Emeril Lagasse Women's Sneakers BLACK - Black Quarter Nubuck Wide Sneaker - Women

Black Quarter Nubuck Wide Sneaker - Women. Luxe leather coated with AllShield water-resistant hydrophobic spray keeps these kicks looking fresh and polished no matter what the day entails. An anti-fatigue comfort midsole and memory foam insole molded using Balanced Active Movement (B.A.M.) technology help keep you comfy on your feet throughout long shifts.AllShield water-resistant hydrophobic sprayAgion anti-microbial breathable liningAnti-fatigue comfort midsoleB.A.M. (Balanced Active Movement) technology molded memory foam insole Nubuck leather upperRubber soleImported