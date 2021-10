Features of the Bogs Women's Snowday II Short Boot 100% Waterproof Rebound cushioning provides all-day comfort and energy return Durafresh natural bio-Technology activates to fight odors Bogs max-wick evaporates sweat to keep feet dry Fleece lining for warmth and comfort Bloom eco-friendly, algae-based EVA Footbed that helps clean polluted water habitats Zipper on medial side for easy entry Comfort rated to -13°F/-25°C