Sanctuary Women's Social Standard Skinny Jean, Bluestone, 32

Color Bluestone is an even dark blue wash with contrast stitching, made in a nice stretch denim fabric with eco friendly polyester Style - skinny jean with functional pockets, zipper fly, belt loops to helps you look your best in any lighting Versatility - this sexy skinny leg pairs great with all tops from fashionable to basic tee and trendy footwear from sandals to boots; making it a versatile piece every wardrobe should have. Length - this sleek skinny has a 29 inch inseam with a 10 inch leg opening The Sanctuary denim woman has a unique eye for style as she shops for on trend pieces that are modern, yet timeless.