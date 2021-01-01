adidas Women's Softball Sliding Shorts, XL, White

Execute your next slide into home plate with confidence knowing you’ll be fully protected against abrasions while wearing the adidas® Women’s Sliding Shorts. Outfitted with lightweight padding at critical sliding points, these sliders manage various impact without excess bulk. Product Features aeroready® technology wicks sweat away to keep you cool and dry Thin, strategically-placed foam padding on hip region 1.5” adidas® logo jacquard elastic waistband for custom fit and added comfort Compression fit aids in muscle support and recovery Logo detail on front left Additional Details Machine washable