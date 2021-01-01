DKNY Women's Soho Quartz Stainless Steel Three-Hand Dress Watch, Color: Silver (Model: NY2957)

DKNY is the energy and spirit of New York: international, modern, fresh, and real. DKNY addresses the real-life needs of women everywhere — from work to weekend, jeans to evening. DKNY consistently delivers its mix of style around the world. DKNY's Soho 34mm watch features a silver-tone sunray dial with shiny DKNY logo and rose gold-tone hands, three-hand movement and three-link bracelet. This watch features a 34mm case, 18mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Round alloy case, with a silver dial, Silver, stainless steel bracelet, with a 2 Pusher Foldover Clasp closure. Water resistant to 30m (100ft): withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or showering