DKNY Women's Soho Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Gold, 18 (Model: NY2959)

Simply stated, DKNY is the energy and spirit of New York: international, modern, fresh, and real. Both fashionable and friendly, DKNY consistently delivers its unique mix of style around the world. DKNY's Soho 34mm watch features a gold-tone sunray dial with shiny DKNY logo and tonal hands, three-hand movement and three-link gold-tone bracelet. Featuring a 34mm case, 18mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Round alloy case, with a gold dial. Gold, stainless steel bracelet. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water, but not recommended for swimming.