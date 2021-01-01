Icebreaker Women's Solace SS V Neck Top - XS - Enamel Heather

The Icebreaker Women's Solace SS V Neck Top is a relaxed Fit shirt for everyday wear. Ideal for warm to hot weather, the Cool-Lite; fabric is a Merino Wool, TENCEL; and nylon blend for all day comfort. The featherweight jersey is ideal for 4 season wear, just be sure to layer up in the colder weather. Features of the Icebreaker Women's Elements Short Sleeve V Neck Top Cool-Lite fabric for comfort in warm to hot conditions Corespun fabric for enhanced durability Soft V-neck Forward set side seams for comfort Dolman short sleeve construction Longer length for added coverage Icebreaker pip label Fabric Details 130gm Jersey Corespun, 52% Merino, 35% Tencel, 13% Nylon