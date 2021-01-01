Dolfin Women's Solid Tankini Bottoms, Medium, Blue

For a simple, flattering look while you're in the water and out, grab the Dolfin® Solid Tankini Briefs. These bottoms pair great with a Dolfin® tankini top and keep you feeling super comfortable with fully lined fabric. Get maximum coverage with a high-waisted design and a conservative leg cut. Chlorine-resistant properties protect these bottoms from hours of wear in the water. You'll feel great when wearing these briefs in the pool! FEATURES: High-waisted briefs Conservative leg cut Fully lined Chlorine-resistant UPF 50+ Fabric: 100% polyester Style 69003Z