Womens Green Son In Law Liver Cancer Disease Awareness Flag Graphic V-Neck T-Shirt

I wear green for my Son in law liver cancer awareness graphic print with a worn look distressed American flag with a liver awareness ribbon for liver disease & liver cancer awareness month in October. Cool sympathy keepsake gift for cancer patients. Inspirational uplifting Patriotic liver cancer USA flag products apparel things for proud Patriots relatives & special loved ones family support squad to raise awareness. Wear in memory of remembrance as a memorial for someone you lost & to walk for them. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem