Sorry I Can´t I Have Plans With My Go Kart - Gokart Racing designs for drivers and their crew. For kart racer who love the thrill of racing or simply love to run laps at the tracks in their area. Karting is Fast and Fun. Go Kart racing fans, karting girls and guys, go-cart racer enthusiasts will love this karting graphic with this funny quote for gokart loving boys and girls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem