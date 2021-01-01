The CAPiTA Women's Space Metal Fantasy SnowBoard is a Twin tip SnowBoard for supreme park Performance without any limits. Great for SnowBoarders who start in one spot but end up deciding to venture off course, this Board balances a softer flex with a Park V2 profile to give you playful, Freestyle Performance in powder and groomed terrain alike. Features like the Full ABS1000 Sidewalls, FSC Certified Dual Core and Superdrive Ex Base combine to create a stable, smooth and powerful ride all season long. Features of the CAPiTA Women's Space Metal Fantasy SnowBoard FSC CERTIFIED SELECT CORETM: Poppy lightweight core with no irregularities for uniform flex and consistency. SPECIAL BLEND FIBERGLASS + MAGIC BEANTM RESIN: Custom weighted Biaxial top / Biaxial bottom = increased strength and durability. Impregnated with reformulated, High Performance plant based MAGIC BEANTM RESIN. SUPERDRIVETM EX BASE: The new standard in sintruded base material, this versatile running base is precision forged for High abrasion resistance and a super smooth glide. MultiTechTM Level 4 DeepSpaceTM Silkscreen + PAM16000TM Topsheet w/ Metallic Underlay Sublimation Base PLT Topsheet TechnologyTM 360 Degree HRC48 Steel Edges Full ABS1000 Sidewalls Bitter End Deflection Tuning Stainless Steel 4 x 2 Inserts