Black Tree Present Scallop-Neck Fit & Flare Dress - Women & Plus. Make a merry statement at the party in this dress that flaunts a twirly skirt and a festive print. A scalloped v-neck and a satin bow sash make it as feminine as it is jolly.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 39.37'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexHand washImported