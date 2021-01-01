Laredo womens Spellbound boots, Black/Tan, 9 US

Spin a little Western enchantment when you wear the Spellbound boots from Laredo®. Rich leather upper with a snakeskin underlay. Features intricate Western stitching, brass stud accents, and contrast piping detail. Broad square toe design. Sturdily stitched pull loops for easy entry. Printed textile lining for both comfort and added style. Hinged cushion insole for excellent support and comfort. Stockman heel. Cowboy-approved outsole for added grip and durability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄4 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is base