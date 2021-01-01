Nike Women's Sphere Heatherized Running 2.0 Gloves, XS, Gray

For cooler runs, pull on the Nike® Women’s Sphere Heatherized Running 2.0 Gloves. Nike® Sphere fabric circulates heat so you stay warm, while the flexible, articulated fingers feature touch-screen compatible tips so you can utilize your small devices without being exposed to the chill. Fit Standard fit running gloves Flexible, articulated fingertips for a natural range of motion Extra-long cuff for locked in warmth Technology Nike® Sphere fabric works to circulate heat Dri-FIT® technology wicks moisture away Design Touch-screen compatible silicone grips Reflective detailing to increase visibility Allover heather design Nike® logo graphic