Take on the trails or track confidently in the Nike® Women’s Sphere Running Gloves, which feature warming Sphere fabric and moisture-wicking Dri-Fit® technology. Fit Flexible, articulated fingers for a natural range of motion Extra-long fitted cuff lends coverage Technology Dri-FIT® technology wicks sweat away fast Nike® Sphere fabric circulates warmth Touch-screen compatible finger tips Design Silicone grip pattern on palms Reflective details Nike® logo graphics