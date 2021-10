1 piercing or 3? None! Giving the illusion youre wearing multiple earrings without any piercing. Crafted using 14k Gold Vermeil. Jewelry is fragile and should be handled with care. Excessive bending will cause the pieces to break, keep adjustments to a minimum. Do not over-expose your jewelry to continuous moisture. Take off your jewelry while bathing and in salt water. Women's Gold Spiral Ear-Cuff In June and Valentina