Super soft Cool Comfort fabric wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dryHipster style sits right along hips and works well with low-rise pants, shorts and skirtsSoft, breathable cotton comes preshrunk for a confident fit, wash after washUltra soft waistband won't pinch or bindNo ride up leg bands stay in place for all day comfortConvenient 6 PackSolids: 100% Cotton; Heathers: 75% Cotton 25% Spandex