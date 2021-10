Spread Positivity - This motivational design is a good reminder for everyone to spread kindness and happiness! An encouragement gift for men and women who are spreading the power of positivity and kindness. This inspirational graphic is for men and women who are kind and considerate to others. A present for people celebrating World Kindness Day. Spread kindness and be the change you want to see in the world. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem