Fit and Design: Slim fit shorts designed for running Flexible nylon and elastane blend 2 side pockets with elastic for secure carrying Zippered pockets in center back designed for media device, windshield, or headlamp Drawcord around waist to help dial-in fit Reflective Black Diamond® logos for increased visibility Technology: DWR-coated for water-resistance to help keep you dry Additional Details: Weight: 104 g Main fabric is approved by bluesign® Driven by Black Diamond® athlete Joe Grant