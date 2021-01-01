Vasque Women's St. Elias FG GTX Full-Grain Leather Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boot, Cognac, 11

The st. Elias full-grain Gore-Tex pushes the boundaries of hiking boot performance with premium materials that deliver long-distance durability and all-day, waterproof comfort The GORE-TEX waterproof membrane blocks moisture from the outside, while allowing moisture inside to evaporate The upper is constructed of full-grain 2.2mm Waterproof leather for extra durability with a nappa leather Collar For added comfort Midsole is a dual-density all Terrain compound with EVA cushioning pods and a thermo-plastic shank. The outsole is a Vasque exclusive Vibram frontier outsole with xstrek compound technology Hiking boot featuring D-ring lacing for extra durability