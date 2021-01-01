Womens St Patricks Syracuse NY Green Cute Irish Saint Pattys Lucky V-Neck T-Shirt

Green St Patricks Syracuse New York (NY) Irish shamrock 3 clover & lucky Ireland flag colors makes for cute Saint Patricks (Feast of Saint Patricks Day) attire for Irelander family reunions, leperchauns or Irish teachers on St Patricks Day Syracuse NY St Patricks day green with unique Irish Celtic lucky charm design makes this vintage distressed St Patricks Day graphic a plus for a funny Saint Pattys day Irish themed party gift for St Patricks Day held on 17 March Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem