Styled in polished stainless steel and finished with a red mother-of-pearl dial, this chic timepiece embraces a modern aesthetic. Swiss quartz movement Fixed bezel Sapphire crystal Silvertone dial with red mother-of-pearl center Stud hour markers with logo at 12 o'clock Stainless steel case and bracelet Jewelry clasp Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 5 ATM SIZE Round case, 36m. Center Core - W Watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Fendi.