The Metanoia collection is scaled down in size, but not in detail. Its 28mm case is delicate and refined. Featuring an interchangeable strap, this watch has you ready to go from office to rooftop party in the blink of an eye. Treat yourself, you deserve it, the Metanoia will become your favourite accessory. Case Diameter 28mm Movement Quartz Water Resistant 3ATM IP Plating IPG Case Material Stainless Steel Dial Colour Black Index Gold Strap Colour Black and Gold Strap Material Genuine Leather and Stainless steel Women's Black Stainless Steel Metanoia Gold Petite Interchangeable Bermuda Watch Company