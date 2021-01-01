Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet with Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet

Upgrade your morning meetings and date night plans with stackable bracelets, dainty necklaces, or statement-making earrings. Each of our jewelry pieces was designed to wow and beautifully packaged in a Fossil branded vintage tin - making it the perfect gift. Womens Bracelets That Are Totally You. We’ve carefully designed each bracelet to be a standout piece on your arm that’s sure to get noticed - whether worn alone or stacked with your favorite Fossil watch. Upgrade your morning meetings and date night plans with stackable bracelets, dainty necklaces, or statement-making earrings. Customize your jewelry with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories. Womens Bracelets That Are Totally You. We’ve carefully designed each bracelet to be a standout piece on your arm that’s sure to get noticed - whether worn alone or stacked with your favorite Fossil watch.