Alabama half-bodice high neckline swimsuit in a navy/ rust color combination: The ultimate classic palette, to flatter your wardrobe Adjustable center front with lovely, unique detailing Mesh detailing at the top to discreetly cover any radiation marks and ruched draping at the front to flatter the tummy Soft pocketed cups to hold a breast form or aqua Wave swim prosthesis securely in place Lycra extra life for long lasting fit, shape retention, and high chlorine resistance