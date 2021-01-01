La Blanca Women's Standard Button Up Shirt Dress Swimsuit Cover Up, White, M

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — La Blanca's chill shirt dress is more than just a swimwear cover-up to dress up your swimsuit. The casual Boho-chic sleeves and open v-neck design tell a story with style. Wear as a loose coverage top, or tied at the waist for a fun, sexy look SWIMWEAR COVER-UP — This trendy item can be worn over your suit at the pool party or at the beach for discreet coverage and comfort. Wear it as you come up for air, or on the way to take a dip. This item can also be sported as a chic summer garment with or without your swimwear WHITE IKAT PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a soft, two-toned ikat chevron print CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this La Blanca swimwear cover-up item and other styles within the Mandala Dream collection!