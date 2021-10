Capri tankini top in a dark blue/ Multi color combo, recommended for a-shape and cover-shape body types Medium height neckline to discreetly hide any scarring Soft pocketed cups to hold a breast form or aqua Wave swim prosthesis securely in place Bikini bottoms sold separately Designed with vintage fabric, it is highly UV protective (UPF 50+) and ultra chlorine resistant, with an excellent two-way stretch and shape retention