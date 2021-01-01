TAHARI Women's Standard Convertible Tankini Swimsuit, Blue, X-Large

CONVERTIBLE TANKINI: This swimsuit is perfect for any closet! Fashioned with a stretchy blend, adjustable straps, removable cups and can be styled in two ways! Hand wash. COMPOSITION: This high quality swimsuit is true to size and made with a stretchy blend for all day comfort. FEATURES: This swimsuit has removable cups for added support and adjustable straps for extra comfort. It can be worn either tied up on the side or down flat! VERSATILE: This stylish swimsuit is perfect for a day at the pool or beach! You'll want to wear it all the time! For more than 40 years Tahari has been one of the world's foremost luxury fashion brands. With more than 600 stores in over 40 countries, Tahari is an international- renowned brand, dedicated to style and elegance.