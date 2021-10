Effortless athletic style. These adidas shorts feature a soft French terry build with side slits for enhanced movement and comfort. Get a secure fit from the drawcord on the waist. An adidas Badge of Sport on the leg adds a sporty twist to the clean look. Regular fit strikes a comfortable balance between loose and snug Drawcord on elastic waist for a secure fit Side hem slits for mobility This product is made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste.