Hobie Women's Standard Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit, Blue Hawaii//Hawaiian Tropics, X-Large

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Cut out your worries in this Hobie Juniors cut-out one-piece swimsuit. The feminine floral print meets a seductive cut-out slit at the front and back of the torso. Adjustable straps and removable cups complete this ensemble ONE-PIECE CUT — The classic and sleek one-piece cut covers any worry spots while enhancing your natural curves BRIGHT TROPICAL PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a colorful, tropical floral design CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Hobie Girls one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Hawaiian Tropics collection!