Arena Women's Standard Marbelized X Criss Cross Back MaxLife One Piece Swimsuit, Soft Green-Multi, 40

Maximum comfort, streamlined design lines, maximum range of motion and zero distraction to keep you comfortable lap after lap The X criss-cross silhouette maximizes support in a one-piece back sporting thin straps and a cross-back configuration allowing for the highest freedom of shoulder movement MaxLife fabric is arena’s most advanced and longest-lasting fabric; These suits are designed to deliver maximum comfort, range of motion, and chlorine resistance Maintains superior softness, durability, and performance all season Feel the difference your training deserves with arena’s highest quality practice and training swimwear