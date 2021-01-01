BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Standard Mid Waist Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, Black//Behind The Seams, 8

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — This high-waist bikini swim bottom by BCBGMAXAZRIA features a unique seamed trim, making you catch eyes. The retro high waist design flatters your figure, while medium bottom coverage keeps you comfortable FIGURE FLATTERING STYLE — The high waistline nips in your curves creating a feminine and sexy fit that enhances your hourglass shape. The back offers moderate coverage with a hint of a cheeky design SOLID MULTI COLORS WITH SHEER STRIPED SEAM DETAIL — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this BCBGMAXAZRIA bikini swim bottom and other styles within the Behind the Seams collection!