BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Standard One Piece Swimsuit with A Deep V Neck, Pink, 8

ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT WITH DEEP V NECK: This one piece swimsuit is perfect for any closet! Fashioned with a stretchy blend, removable cups, a low v-neck in the front and back, and a high rise leg opening. Hand wash. COMPOSITION: This high quality one piece swimsuit is true to size and made with a stretchy blend for all day comfort. FEATURES: This one piece swimsuit has removeable cups for added support and a low v-neck in the front and back and a high rise leg opening for an elevated look. VERSATILE: This stylish one piece swimsuit is perfect for a day by the pool or beach! BCBGMAXAZRIA: A brand, an aesthetic and an attitude, inspired by the evolving landscapes of culture, art and design. We’re classic European sophistication with a modern American twist. We’re high fashion and global style within reach.