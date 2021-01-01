Kenneth Cole New York Women's Standard Over The Shoulder Push Up Mio One Piece Swimsuit, Black, M

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Enjoy a moonlight dive in this femme wireless push-up one-piece swimsuit from Kenneth Cole New York. A v-neck wrap front paired with wireless sewn-in push-up cups emphasize the push-up design. Adjustable over the shoulder straps, tummy control, high back coverage, and moderate bottom coverage with have you feeling secure ONE-PIECE CUT — The classic and sleek one-piece cut covers any worry spots while enhancing your natural curves SOLID MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Kenneth Cole New York wireless push-up one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Core Power collection!