24th & Ocean Women's Standard Scoop Neck Tankini Swimsuit Top, Indigo//Bay Breeze, M

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Show your ocean glow in this crossback tankini swim top by 24th & Ocean. The v-neck and strappy cross-back design adds allure to the tankini look. Adjustable straps, removable cups, and a shelf bra with underwire cater to your form FULL TANKINI COVERAGE WITH BUILT-IN SHELF BRA — The full coverage fit gives you some stylish wiggle room to feel confident in and out of the pool, while still showing off your style and physique CONTRAST IKAT PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a blended, contrast ikat chevron print CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this 24th & Ocean swim top and other styles within the Bay Breeze collection!