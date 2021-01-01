Caribbean Joe Women's Standard Side Tie Blouson Tankini, Midnight, 16

SIDE TIE BLOUSON TANKINI: This side tie blouson tankini is fashioned with a stretchy blend for extra comfort! Wear it with our matching bikini bottoms or a swim skirt for a more active or sportswear look! COMPOSITION: This high quality tankini is true to size and made from a fabric that allows it to dry fast. COVERAGE/FIT: This tankini offers full coverage and is designed to stay in place while you move. WASH: Caribbean Joe swimwear is machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the color of the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer and it will last longer. Hang dry. CARIBBEAN JOE: Caribbean Joe is an ageless brand for those who live in the moment. It's about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, grandmothers and grandfathers. It's about best friends and companions. Caribbean Joe is perpetually modern and fresh, where vacation is a state of mind.