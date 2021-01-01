Hobie Women's Standard Strappy Back Bralette Bikini Swimsuit Top, Olive//On Safari, S

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Be one with the ocean in this strappy back bralette bikini swim top by Hobie Juniors. The bralette look offers a natural, beachy fit, while a racerback ladder detail and a hook-back closure offer flirty adjustability NATURAL BRALETTE CUT — The simple and all-natural bralette cut will have you looking sleek, feminine and turning heads at the beach all season long CHIC SAFARI ANIMAL PRINT WITH EMBROIDERY DETAIL — Show off your summer tan in this item that features olive and white tones set against an abstract animal print CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Hobie Juniors bikini swim top and other styles within the On Safari collection!